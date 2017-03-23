Builder disciplined for overstepping licence class

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 10:45

The licence of a Northland-based Licensed Building Practitioner (LBP) has been cancelled by the Building Practitioners Board (the Board) for three breaches of the Building Act 2004, when he undertook work beyond his competency and failed to secure building consents.

A homeowner engaged Grant Tromp to carry out renovations to their kitchen and to extend and enclose the house’s existing porch into a new room. Mr Tromp also undertook design work which was beyond his competency as carpentry LBP.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Registrar of Building Practitioner Licensing Paul Hobbs says the Board takes these shortcomings seriously.

"The work Mr Tromp undertook on the kitchen renovations and the porch extension did not comply with the Building Code and relevant standards, and required a building consent.

"If building consent had been properly sought, it would be clear this was outside the parameters of Mr Tromp’s scope of work as a carpentry LBP, as this type of work requires an LBP with a design building licence," says Mr Hobbs.

Mr Tromp’s LBP licence was cancelled by the Board for carrying out negligent or incompetent building work and undertaking work which was outside his competence.

"This decision should send a very clear message that the Board will hold LBPs to their legal obligations of only carrying out work within their area of competence and obtaining building consents where required," said Mr Hobbs.