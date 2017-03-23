Pumpkin Patch brand successfully sold

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 08:48

Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of KordaMentha, the Receivers of the Pumpkin Patch group, have successfully sold the Pumpkin Patch brand and intellectual property assets to Catch Group, a leading Australian eCommerce Group.

Receiver Brendon Gibson said the sale was good news for the many fans of the much-loved brand.

"We are pleased to have been able to successfully complete a transaction that will see the Pumpkin Patch brand resurrected online in both New Zealand and Australia," he said.

Nati Harpaz, CEO of the Catch Group said the purchase of intellectual property assets included product designs and innovations.

"We will be relaunching this iconic brand with a wide variety of new and much-loved designs. We also intend to invest in expanding product lines for mums, kids and babies," he said.