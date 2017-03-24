Air New Zealand’s 75th exhibition hits millionth visitor milestone

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 09:32

Air New Zealand’s 75th anniversary exhibition has welcomed the one millionth visitor through its three-year, nationwide tour.

Celebrating the shared journey of a nation and its airline, Air New Zealand: 75 Years, Our Nation. The World. Connected has drawn record numbers to Canterbury Museum following similar blockbuster runs at Te Papa in Wellington and the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Originally developed in partnership with Te Papa in 2014, the 75th anniversary exhibition takes visitors through seven decades of Air New Zealand’s history, with its immersive displays enriched at each venue with local aviation stories.

The airline will thank fans for their overwhelming support with a free event in Christchurch this Saturday, including live music and the chance to pose with crew inside the flight deck of a retired Air New Zealand Boeing 737 nose currently installed in the Botanic Gardens.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Jodi Williams says the exhibition’s phenomenal success reflects its broad appeal, bringing to life a fascinating period of social history as the airline and nation have grown up together.

"Air New Zealand’s been part of the fabric of New Zealand for more than 75 years and the exhibition tells stories of the iconic pioneers, personalities, and innovations that’ve shaped our shared history, along with a glimpse into how technology is shaping the future of travel.

"Captivating audiences across the country, the exhibition has genuinely been a remarkable event and we want to thank all who’ve been be part of its phenomenal success."

Canterbury Museum Director Anthony Wright says the visitor numbers highlight the quality of the experience and his team is proud to share the celebrations this weekend.

"With its unique angle on New Zealand’s fashion and design, tourism, national identity and innovation, it really does appeal to all. There’s plenty to fascinate visitors of all ages and we’re looking forward to a bustling day of festivities and celebration this Saturday."

Air New Zealand 75 Years: Our Nation. The World. Connected will run at the Canterbury Museum until Sunday 30 April 2017, with the 737 cockpit nose on display until Monday 17 April 2017.

Celebration event details:

Location: Botanic Gardens, outside Canterbury Museum

Time: Saturday 25 March 2017 from 11am - 3pm

What’s on: Free family fun with performances from Christchurch entertainers Garden City Big Band and Swingtown Rebels

Air New Zealand: 75 Years, Our Nation. The World. Connected in numbers:

- 1,019,967 visitors nationwide (Te Papa: 390,000, Auckland War Memorial Museum: 287,000, Canterbury Museum: 343,000)

- More than 372,000 glimpsed the future of travel through Virtual Reality

- Visited by more than 46,000 students as part of a school visit

- Air New Zealand memories shared by more than 80,000 visitors

- Close to 190,000 explored the deck of the retired Air New Zealand Boeing 737 cockpit nose

- More than 50,000 digital plane liveries designed by visitors

- Featuring 180 minutes of digital footage and 1,497 photos, advertisements, posters and archival materials