Exporters endorse trade strategy

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 09:58

ExportNZ has welcomed the Government’s report on recent trade achievements and future strategy released this morning.

Around half of all New Zealand exports are now covered by free trade agreements and the new Trade Agenda has a target of 90 percent of all exports by 2030.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says exporters welcome the continued focus on achieving more new agreements, and the intention to seek further upgrading of existing agreements.

"Exporters appreciate the commitment to the provision of education, information and support in overseas markets. This work is vital to the increase in New Zealand’s export trade overall.

"We would like to see more work done to challenge non-tariff barriers that continue to impede exporters’ access to many countries, as well as work on developing overseas direct investment and growth in services exports.

"Exporters also welcome the Trade Agenda’s commitment to work against distortionary trade practices and seek a level playing field for New Zealand exporters to compete on the world stage," Catherine Beard said.