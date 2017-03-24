Auckland recruitment firm expands offering to the capital

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 10:12

Recruitment and search firm, Customise Talent Group, has this week opened a new office in Wellington.

After nine years in Auckland, the company has decided to take the leap and extend its offering to help ambitious employers find talent in the windy city.

Based in the South British Building on Lambton Quay, two locally established recruiters, Helene Smith and Kelly Hughes, have been appointed to Principal Partner positions, taking the company’s total staff count to 15.

"We’re really looking to shake things up a bit," says Helene.

"Most recruitment firms operate in the same way, meaning that there is little to choose between them. By offering partner opportunities, where we get a financial fair share of the company’s success, we’re much more invested in ensuring the company performs, and the company only performs when we make great placements for our clients."

The two Principal Partners had previous worked together at Global Recruitment Firm Hays and separately at Adecco and Beyond.

"Helene and I met with the Auckland team and love the disruptive nature and focus on people that Customise is founded on. It’s a model we’ve really brought into and we can’t wait to bring it to the Wellington market - with our ‘windy city’ twist on it, of course, " says Kelly.

The company was founded in 2008 by Managing Director Johnny Robinson. Originally from Nelson, Johnny has been ambitiously planning the move to Wellington for some time.

"I love Wellington and it makes good business sense to bring our offering to the Capital. Commercially I feel the time is right and I’ve a lot of confidence in what we can achieve and Helene and Kelly can do."

Customise Consulting is divided in to specialist recruitment brands such as AccountingTalent, TechnologyTalent, SalesTalent, DigitalTalnt, LegalTalent and 5 more.

"Our business is all about people, and that’s where most recruitment firms get it wrong. Our success to date is founded on offering partner opportunities to leading recruitment specialists who are proven to deliver exceptional outcomes," says Robinson.

"Employers and Job seekers want to know they are dealing with knowledgeable professionals who are specialists in their field; and that’s where our 10 specialist brands really add value."