New trade focus to benefit tourism

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 10:25

The Government’s new focus on services exports will benefit tourism - New Zealand’s largest export sector, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

TIA has welcomed today’s launch of the refreshed trade policy strategy, Trade Agenda 2030 - Securing our place in the world.

As part of the new strategy, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts has been invited to join a new Ministerial Advisory Group on Trade, representing the $14.5 billion export tourism sector.

Building the value of our international tourism sector is critical to achieving the industry’s Tourism 2025 goal of growing total (international and domestic) annual tourism revenue to $41 billion.

"Not only is tourism an important services export, it also serves as the ‘shop window’ for numerous goods exports. Visitors come here for our scenery and activities, but go home as ambassadors for our food and wine, and other products," Mr Roberts says.

"The tourism industry is also keenly interested in working with other export sectors to preserve and enhance our environment for the benefit of future generations of New Zealanders and visitors.

"We are pleased the tourism industry has been recognised in this trade strategy and I look forward to working with the Ministerial Advisory Group to implement it."