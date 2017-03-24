Strong support for new trade agreements from business - MYOB

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 11:21

The Government’s Trade Agenda 2030 will be welcomed by the wider business community says MYOB.

The most recent MYOB Business Monitor survey of 1,007 busiess owners found that 63 percent of respondents supported pursuing more free trade agreements with international trading partners, 10 percent opposed new agreements and 27 were neutral on the issue.

"New Zealand businesses will welcome the announcement from Prime Minister Bill English that the Government intends pursing more agreements," says MYOB General Manager Carolyn Luey.

"Our country is reliant on international trade. We need to make it as easy as possible for New Zealand businesses to do business with the world."

The survey was carried out in the final quarter of last year. When looking at just exporters, 68 percent supported pursing more free trade while just 6 percent opposed signing more agreements.

The Government’s Trade Agenda 2030’s broad aim is to have 90 percent of New Zealand’s exports covered by free trade agreements by 2030, up from the 53 percent as it is today.

MYOB’s survey revealed that 56 percent of exporters sold goods or services to Asia, 41 percent sold to the EU, 40 percent said the US, 25 percent to the Pacific and 7 percent to the Middle East.

Strongest support for free trade comes from the finance sector (76 percent support) followed by agriculture and forestry (71 percent) and manufacturing (64 percent).

"New Zealand is a trading nation, and whether it’s agricultural-based products or home-grown tech, we depend on trading arrangements to provide access to key markets," says Ms Luey.

"Businesses of all kinds know that the success of our economy is dependent on how effective we are at trading with the world. We wish the Government every success with achieving its 90 percent goal."