Closing the 'confidence gap' for young women

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 12:08

The lack of women in leadership positions is a persistent problem that Professor Sarah Leberman has spent her career researching and trying to solve. That’s why she started the Young Women’s Leadership Programme, which aims to reach young women before they leave school.

Now in its fourth year, the programme brings around 200 Year 12 students together on Massey University’s three campuses to learn about leadership and build their confidence and networks. Those chosen to participate in the programme are not always seen as leaders - but all young women have the potential to be, Professor Leberman says.

"Traditionally the people who are identified as leaders in school environments are those who are confident and get noticed - the prefects, head girls and sports team captains," she says. "I think we lose a lot of potential leaders because we don’t nurture the more naturally quiet students or those who don’t quite fit in that box. This programme is aimed at young women who are not in leadership positions, but seek to exercise leadership."

Student projects show real initiative

The first part of the programme focuses on leadership concepts, values, identifying passions, communication and self awareness. The second phase puts those skills into practice by requiring the participants to deliver a project that makes a difference to their local community.

Carmel College student Mackenzie O’Neill says she applied to attend the programme to better understand how to be a good leader and apply those learnings in her everyday life. Her community project is to organise a beach clean-up.

"I really hope to build strong relationships with my project partners so, as a unit, we can create and deliver a strong message about the importance of creating a sustainable Earth," she says.

Fellow participant, Kara-Jane Beckham from Bream Bay College, says she wanted to broaden her horizons and be inspired.

"In my school environment I don’t always get the opportunity to be part of such large scale discussions. I’ve listened intently and appreciate all the new information and perspectives that I have been introduced to."

The students will return to Massey in May to report on their projects. Ms Beckham’s project aims to encourage young people to be more accepting of difference, an issue she feels strongly about.

"Every single person deserves to live through their own preferance and perspective and, with my project, I want to show these people that they are more than what people call them," she says.

Closing the 'confidence' gap

Professor Leberman says that while there are many organisational and societal reasons behind the relatively low number of women in leadership roles, the "confidence gap" is something that can be addressed at an individual level. That’s the focus of the Young Women’s Leadership Programme - and it is filling a need, she says, because the programme is always oversubscribed.

"When women go out into the workplace they get paid less and there are challenges that men do not seem to face. While there is still a pay gap one year out from university graduation, I think we have an issue."