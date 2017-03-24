Building contract awarded for Just Cabins South Island operation

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 12:19

Pioneer Construction, formerly known as Canterbury Rebuilders, have been awarded a two-year exclusive contract to build portable cabins for Just Cabins in the South Island.

Following a thorough selection process, Fenton Peterken, owner and Franchisor of Just Cabins, said that Pioneer Construction was the company that most closely matched the requirements of Just Cabins in terms of experience and outlook.

"Although we had several high quality applications from the Christchurch area, Pioneer Construction demonstrated their passion and experience from the outset. We work with a number of partners across the country and we are especially pleased to start this new partnership - two growing New Zealand businesses providing customers with high quality products and service."

Jarrod Chappell and Mathew Douthett, owners of Pioneer Construction, were equally delighted with the new partnership, saying, "We already have so much experience in building new homes, maintenance work and of course, Earthquake Repairs, so we are looking forward to adding experience of building mobile cabins to our portfolio. We are delighted with the opportunity to work with the Just Cabins team."