Focus on services and digital exports 'a boost for Wellington'

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 12:36

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) welcomed the refreshed trade policy strategy Trade Agenda 2030 - Securing our place in the world, launched by the Prime Minister today.

WREDA Chief Executive Chris Whelan said the government’s commitment to diversifying exports is great news for Wellington.

"We are particularly pleased to see the increased emphasis on digital and services exports, as Wellington has a high concentration of businesses in these sectors."

Mr Whelan says the government’s agenda recognises that facilitating international digital trade is critical to New Zealand’s economic evolution.

"The global digital economy is transforming the operating environment for New Zealand, and Wellington is fortunate to have a significant chunk of its economy operating in this fast growing and highly productive sector.

Wellington is well known for its global IT businesses. Other professional and commercial service sectors which Wellington specialises in are also selling their services down the wire across the world and will welcome government moves to improve their market access."

Mr Whelan said WREDA had joined other agencies and industry bodies in calling for the services sector to become more prominent in the government’s trade policy agenda and so was very pleased with this outcome.

"More broadly, the government’s renewed commitment to helping export-oriented businesses succeed will bring benefits right across the Wellington region. Goods manufacturers and producers will also have increased opportunity to internationalise."

With approximately 11% of New Zealand’s population, the Wellington region contributes more than 20% of New Zealand’s GDP in both the tech and professional services sectors.

Tourism, international education and digital are Wellington’s largest export sectors.