NetHealth thrives after winning CeBIT PitchFest 2016

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:39

NetHealth, Australia’s most comprehensive eHealth solution focused on improving patient care, has enjoyed a year of exponential growth after winning one of Australia’s premier start-up pitch competitions, at CeBIT PitchFest in 2016.

Held during CeBIT Australia’s StartUp Conference, PitchFest allows for 10 start-up companies to present their innovations and technologies to a panel of expert judges, in a Shark Tank style question and answer format.

2016 winner, NetHealth is transforming Australia’s splintered and under-resourced primary and secondary health industry through two sophisticated tele-monitoring apps. The first, Net-HealthData, captures a patient’s vital signs through wireless and Bluetooth connected technology sharing it with the general practitioner in real time, while WebAppoint allows patients to consult their general practitioner via online-video, reducing the need to physically visit a clinic.

The next generation technology is empowering Australians with chronic conditions to take control of their health and well-being, whilst also providing an integrated doctor/patient communications solution to ease the nations GP access crisis.

Vidya Nallamad, Founder and CEO of NetHealth successfully took out the crown at the prominent start-up launch pad, after pitching her eHealth solution to renowned judges: including Steve Baxter, Founder, River City Labs and Shark Tank Australia judge; Brad Rosser, Founder of BSF Group and Director, TiE Sydney and Dennis Silvers then Director, TiE Sydney, at CeBIT Australia in May 2016.

In the ten months since the prestigious win, NetHealth has expanded its active user database by over 150 percent, with medical centres, pharmacies and hospitals across Queensland now benefiting from the technology.

Nallamad acknowledged CeBIT PitchFest as the springboard to the company’s record growth in 2016 including opportunities to get advice from leading experts, and facilitating key conversations with international governments to introduce NetHealth across its public health system.

"NetHealth has seen unprecedented growth over the last 10 months as a direct result of our win at PitchFest. With only 35 active users at the time we pitched, today we stand at over 100 active users who communicate with their primary healthcare providers through our advanced platform, decreasing resource pressure on our over-stretched health system.

"CeBIT PitchFest provided a great opportunity for me to share the vision of NetHealth in a room of experienced and influential business mentors, investors and like-minded innovators. The contacts I made following PitchFest provided me with valuable advice on how to structure my company for sustainable growth and development," said Nallamad.

"We are fortunate that an opportunity to work with a foreign federal government to implement NetHealth into their health system was the direct result of a PitchFest audience member.

"Australia has great opportunities for forward-thinking start-ups and entrepreneurs who are willing to put ideas out there, but the support of Australia’s business community at events like CeBIT PitchFest are the ultimate platform to showcase innovations and technologies. I would encourage others to apply and showcase on this great platform which allowed my vision to come to life," concluded Nallamad.

Previous winners of CeBIT PitchFest have gone onto become multi-million dollar, multi-national companies. Previous winners include Ingogo, now installed in thousands of taxis across Australia and Mathspace which has grown phenomenally in just a few short years to be available in over 20 countries.

CeBIT Australia’s StartUp conference and PitchFest is free to attend.

CeBIT PitchFest is one of Australia’s premier start-up launch pad platforms; 2017 finalists will be announced on 1 May 2017 and will go on to pitch their business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges on Day Three of CeBIT Australia, Thursday, 25 May 2017 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

www.cebit.com.au | www.cebit.com.au/startup