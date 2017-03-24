Former Farmers boss ‘a great retailer and merchant’

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:50

Former Farmers CEO Rod McDermott, who died this week, was a great retailer and merchant who contributed a huge amount to retailing in New Zealand, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Rod was one of the good guys of retailing, and his work in building Farmers into the very strong brand it is today will live well past his most untimely death.

"He was well known to many retailers and other businesses in Wellington due to his frequent trips here in the course of overseeing his company over 25 years.

"It was very sad learning of his death today, and our thoughts are with his wife, Irma."