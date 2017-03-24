Former Farmers boss ‘a great retailer and merchant’

|
[ login or create an account ]
Former Farmers CEO Rod McDermott, who died this week, was a great retailer and merchant who contributed a huge amount to retailing in New Zealand, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.
"Rod was one of the good guys of retailing, and his work in building Farmers into the very strong brand it is today will live well past his most untimely death.
"He was well known to many retailers and other businesses in Wellington due to his frequent trips here in the course of overseeing his company over 25 years.
"It was very sad learning of his death today, and our thoughts are with his wife, Irma."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.