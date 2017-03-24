Focus on trade strategy - EMA

|
Today’s release of the Government’s Trade Agenda 2030 comes at an important time says the EMA.
The recalibration of our trade effort with the particular emphasis on revising all existing trade deals is timely, as well as ambitious, says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.
"Our exporting members will certainly welcome this focus. We need to keep tackling our trade agenda head-on, and what has been outlined today certainly addresses some of the key concerns of exporters.
"Access to markets via enhanced or new free trade agreements is vital, the focus on non-tariff barriers and levelling the playing field in relation to subsidies is most welcome," says Mr Campbell.
"There’s a great deal of work to be done in the outlined strategy, however it’s important for our economy that it’s achieved.
"It must proceed with pace and determination if we want to keep striving for the overarching goal of export contributing 40% of GDP by 2025," says Mr Campbell.
