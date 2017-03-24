Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Cross-party agreement positive - BusinessNZ

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 16:07

The Labour Greens Budget agreement announced today is a welcome development in election year, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.

"Cross-party agreements provide more certainty for voters and help political stability.

"It would be good to see more such agreements being developed between political parties.

"It would give voters a clearer understanding of what they are voting for in this year’s election."

