Cross-party agreement positive - BusinessNZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Labour Greens Budget agreement announced today is a welcome development in election year, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.
"Cross-party agreements provide more certainty for voters and help political stability.
"It would be good to see more such agreements being developed between political parties.
"It would give voters a clearer understanding of what they are voting for in this year’s election."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.