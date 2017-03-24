Feds endorses ambitious trade agenda

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 16:41

The Government’s move today to boost New Zealand’s trade efforts is positive for farmers and for New Zealand, says Federated Farmers President Dr William Rolleston.

"More than 90 percent of farm production is exported making international trade crucial for farmers’ livelihoods and vital for the New Zealand economy and for its people’s wellbeing.

"Trade barriers and other forms of protection harm our exporters’ competitiveness and reduce their returns so we welcome the Government’s goal of having free trade agreements cover 90 per cent of New Zealand’s goods exports by 2030, up from 53 per cent today.

"This is ambitious but it is achievable with resources and commitment, so the Government’s decision to invest $91.3 million over four years through Budget 2017 is timely and necessary.

"In my speech to the Federated Farmers National Council last month I said that if there was any area of government which needs investment priority right now, it is our trade division. So clearly the government have been listening", Dr Rolleston says.

Feds is also encouraged to hear the Prime Minister show optimism for the Trans Pacific Partnership which, while not including the USA, still encompasses a considerable portion of the World’s GDP.

"It is critical we target our opportunities carefully and chose to negotiate free trade agreements with those countries who truly seek win-win outcomes.

"One thing that is not in the Agenda is a commitment by government to invest in lifting scientific capability and capacity, particularly in agriculture, to maintain our competitiveness, develop new products, protect our borders, and meet the environmental expectations of our markets.

"The Government has demonstrated its commitment by launching this initiative. Federated Farmers looks forward to continuing to work constructively with government, exporters and stakeholders to make it happen", he says.