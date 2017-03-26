Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 19:54

The 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are heading south!

At the Southland-Otago Dairy Industry Awards dinner on Saturday in Invercargill, it was announced that the 2018 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards will hold their national awards dinner at ILT Stadium in Invercargill on 12 May 2018.

The last time the Nationals were held in the South Island was 2011, when they were held in Queenstown.

The awards oversee the Share Farmer of the Year, Dairy Manager of the Year and Dairy Trainee of the Year competitions.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra Farm Source, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner Primary ITO.

General Manager Chris Keeping says it has been a goal for a while to hold the Nationals in the South Island. "We have been keen to get down to the South Island for years, however the earthquake has ruled Christchurch out until 2020, when the Convention Centre is due to be ready," she explains.

"The cost of air fares to Queenstown and Invercargill is prohibitive, however we are being supported with that by ILT Southland, which we are thrilled about. The Dairy Industry Awards are very strong in Southland and Otago and we are delighted to bring the Nationals to a city with such dairy passion."

The 2017 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards will be held at Sky City Auckland on 6 May 2017. Tickets for the black-tie event go on sale Monday 27 March and are $195.

For more information go to www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz