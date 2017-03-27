Madison Tech expands APAC profile with NZ Sales and distribution hub

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 09:46

Set to open its doors in late-March, the Penrose-based Madison Technologies office and warehouse will become home to a range of international brands, technologies and applications and will strategically position Madison Technologies to provide its dealers and wholesalers with technologies and solutions to grow their businesses.

New Zealand local Paul O’Neill-Gregory has been appointed as Country Manager and will have overall responsibility for sales, customer services and branch operations.

Paul O’Neill-Gregory, said about his new role, "What motivates me is the enormous challenge that lies ahead.

By opening this office and warehouse, Madison Technologies can further meet the growing demands of Electrical, Data and Security Wholesalers and Audio Visual Integrators, Dealers and Consultants to access international brands, service and support locally."

"We will offer the best products, solutions and support, and as the new kids on the block in New Zealand we need to ensure that we not only meet, but exceed the expectations of the industry. I have witnessed the fast paced changes in technology and I’m ready to help our customers to face those challenges ahead," finished Paul.

David Redfern, Madison Technologies Managing Director said, "Paul O’Neill-Gregory has an extensive background in the electronic, data, broadcast, RF and audio industries. We’re very excited about the experience and expertise he brings to our local presence."

"We have been working with New Zealand companies for many years and with so many new and exciting opportunities, it was time Madison Technologies ventured across the Tasman and invested locally in the market here."

Madison Technologies is positioned well to service the needs of local customers having recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with global cabling giant, Belden, to distribute Broadcast and Professional Audio Visual Solutions throughout New Zealand.

Garland Cables, a cabling and connectivity icon of 40 years, will add healthy competition to the marketplace and will provide ready distribution to New Zealand Electrical, Data and Security Wholesalers.