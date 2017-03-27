New director for Hawke's Bay business advisory firm

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 10:54

Ben Gilmour has been appointed as a director of business advisory firm, Moore Stephens Markhams Hawkes Bay Ltd.

Mr Gilmour is a Chartered Accountant who has a strong background and expertise in farming and acts as advisor for most of the firm’s rural clients. He is also the firm’s resident Xero farming partner, expert in online rural accounting software, Figured, and has worked with the Figured team to help promote the software programme to the rural community around the country.

Until the middle of last year, Mr Gilmour worked as company secretary for StockX Limited, a firm client and internet start-up company based in Hawke’s Bay, during which time he assisted with two successful capital raising projects.

He joined Moore Stephens Markhams Hawkes Bay in 2011, after working with Deloitte and PWC and has experience in large scale transactions as well as IFRS reporting. He is a member of the NZ Institute of Directors.

"I’m very pleased to be offered this opportunity," says Mr Gilmour. "I’ve been mentored well during my years with the firm and the positive response I’ve received from the business community on my appointment is gratifying. It’s exciting to be shown this confidence and I’m keen to share my expertise to help my clients succeed."