NZ US Council to take Trade Agenda 2030 to Washington

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 11:30

The New Zealand United States Council welcomes the Government’s Trade Agenda 2030 and will push the new strategy in Washington this week.

"The Council supports the ambitious goal that 90% of New Zealand goods exports will be covered by free trade agreements by 2030," NZ US Council chairman Leon Grice says.

"To achieve the 2030 goal we need a free trade arrangement with the US. Already the US is New Zealand’s largest beef market, largest wine market, a major dairy market and the most important market for Kiwi innovators."

Grice noted the USA’s own trade strategy is still being developed and the US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, is still to be confirmed by the US Senate.

"After the US notice of withdrawal from TPP, our Council is focused on building new relationships, strengthening existing ties and supporting the New Zealand Government to build a new trade strategy to engage with the US Administration.

"In the near term we have to be patient and remain optimistic that we can enter into a free trade agreement with the US one way or another. In the US system the Administration negotiates on behalf of the Congress and free trade retains strong support among Congressional leaders and US business leaders. And President Trump has stated he wants bilateral deals," he says.

Leon Grice will visit Washington DC this week to meet business leaders and to support the New Zealand Embassy as it builds relationships with the new Administration.