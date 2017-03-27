Pipfruit NZ welcomes Government Trade Agenda 2030

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 12:41

Alan Pollard. Alan Pollard. Alan Pollard. Alan Pollard.

New Zealand’s apple and pear industry has welcomed the Government’s new trade strategy, Trade Agenda 2030, released by the Prime Minister on Friday.

Pipfruit NZ Chief Executive, Alan Pollard said a strategy focusing on the key drivers for trade in a changing world is essential for New Zealand exporters.

"This year we will export just under 400,000 metric tonnes of apples and pears to over 80 countries around the world.

"Trade access through high quality trade agreements, a level playing field between exporting countries and fair and reasonable export protocols will ensure that New Zealand’s high quality produce can achieve a premium market position and premium prices".

Mr Pollard said the government has already proven itself to be highly capable in international trade negotiation.

"Our trade or co-operation agreements such as those with China and Taiwan have proven to be extremely positive for exporters.

"Government negotiators have been very focussed on achieving the best possible outcomes for New Zealand exporters, and have worked closely with industries such ours to better understand what an optimum outcome would look like".

But Mr Pollard said the world is changing.

"No longer are tariffs our biggest challenge. Today, non-tariff barriers such as overly bureaucratic processes or scientifically and commercially unjustified rules and procedures make trade unnecessarily and unreasonably difficult.

"The commitment in Trade Agenda 2030 to address non-tariff barriers is very welcome," he said.

This season New Zealand’s apple and pear industry will export an estimated 384,000 tonnes of fruit to more than 80 countries. Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Taiwan are the four largest export destinations, with 41% of total exports going to Asia. In 2016 the industry contributed $720 million in export returns, and is ahead of its target to achieve $1 billion in export returns by 2022.