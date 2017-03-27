Z adopts latest point of sale technology

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 12:45

Z Energy’s nation-wide Z branded network is adopting a new point of sale technology so it can serve customers faster.

Z is partnering with Auckland-based retail software provider, Triquestra, to upgrade the point of sale systems at all of its more than 200 Z branded service stations, truck and air stops.

The rollout of the new retail management system, called Infinity, is planned to start this month.

Z General Manager of Retail, Mark Forsyth, said the new system allows the company to be more flexible and work more effectively with front-line staff to make serving customers easier.

"What we’ll have now is a faster system, which means we can serve customers faster. No one likes to stand in queues so this helps reduce them and helps our people provide even better customer service," Mark said.

He said Z’s partnership with Triquestra would ensure Z is using the most innovative retail technology, which ultimately helps provide the best possible customer experience.

"The new system has advanced reporting and analysis capability to allow us to better understand what customers are buying. This will help us make better decisions on what we offer in store," Mark said.

Triquestra Chief Executive, Kelly Brown, said the partnership will support Z’s focus on continuous innovation of the customer experience. "Customer service is experiencing unprecedented change. Smart retail technology is helping organisations to advance, enabling them to anticipate and respond promptly to shifting consumer expectations," Kelly said.