2016 Convention Delegate Survey released

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 16:34

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today published the 2016 Convention Delegate Survey, which showed multi-day conventions continue to prove valuable in bringing visitors to New Zealand and its regions.

The survey measures the spend of delegates attending multi-day conventions and conferences in New Zealand.

Key findings include:

The typical international convention delegate has a high nightly spend over a short period of time.

The nightly delegate spend of $334 (down 5 per cent on 2015) is almost double the average nightly spending of all international visitors.

Domestic delegates from outside the host region spend on average $504 per night (down 1 per cent on 2015).

Total spend by international convention visitors is up 1 per cent compared to 2015, driven by an increase in delegates (up 7 per cent).

Overall spend is up 25 per cent. This is a result of a 48 per cent rise in the total spend by local delegates and a 28 per cent rise in the total spend by domestic delegates from outside the host region, driven by increases in New Zealanders' numbers and nights at conventions rather than by spend per person.

Read the full report on the MBIE website: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/tourism-research-data/other-research-and-reports/convention-research-programme/convention-delegate-survey