Blue Wing Honda's 2017 Pioneer 500 gets smarter, smoother and safer

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:27

With close ties to rural New Zealand that go back generations, Blue Wing Honda are proud to announce the arrival of the 2017 Honda Pioneer 500.

For over 40 years, Honda bikes have been proven performers on Kiwi farms, no matter the weather or terrain. Packed with new features to help make life on the farm easier and safer, the 2017 Pioneer 500 takes performance to the next level and is the perfect step-up for those who want two seat capacity but need the size and nimbleness of a side-by-side.

2017 Honda Pioneer 500 Features and Benefits

The leading compact side-by-side, Honda’s Pioneer 500 now features a transmission that can change between fully automatic and manual shift modes via a toggle switch. For easy driving, you can just flick the switch to auto, push the accelerator and go.

For more control, the steering-column-mounted paddles can be used to change gear manually, or to override automatic shift points while you’re on the move around the farm.

Also new for 2017 are dual-rate suspension springs, providing a great ride while still being resistant to bottoming. The compact Pioneer 500 still has the narrow 127cm width makes it nimble and easy to transport. All this for the same great price RRP $17,387 + gst at your local Honda Dealer.

Engine/Drivetrain

The gearbox has five speeds with reverse, and drivers can change between fully automatic and manual electric shift via a toggle switch. The automatic mode can be overridden on the move with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters

Ratio of first gear (previously called low) has been altered, improving shift feel and driveability

The fuel-injected 475cc engine provides great performance and excellent fuel efficiency in a variety of New Zealand conditions

Chassis/Suspension

Suspension with new dual-rate coil springs for a rich, progressive performance

Chassis with compact dimensions: 260.35cm overall length and 185.67cm wheelbase

Single-function door and side nets open together as one unit via a twist-action door-release knob

Hydraulic disc brakes front and rear

Towing capacity of 453kg to take on tough jobs

Full line of Honda accessories are available adding weather protection, storage capacity and expanded functionality

Driver seatbelt interlock prevents vehicle from going above 24km/h until seatbelt is engaged

New passenger and driver torso bars for enhanced occupant safety

Two year Honda factory Warranty

Honda Genuine Accessories

Sxs500 glass windscreen

Tip out windscreen (hardcoat)

Hard roof

Bimini top

Cargo tray

Aluminium cargo tray

Galv dog crate

Sxs500 tip tray

Sxs500 rubber tip tray hook

Underseat storage box

Front storage box

Front under hood tray

Fabric rear panel

Front bumper

Fabric doors

Bull bar (powder coated)

Rear galv mud flap bracket

Sxs500 front flair kit

Rear bumper

Side mirrors (pair)

Aluminium a-arm guards (front)

Aluminium a-arm guards (rear)

Aluminium skid plate

Draw bar

Plow push tube

Plow mount

Plow blade

Electrical

Windscreen wiper kit

Winch

Winch mount

Work light

Worklight harness

Back up alarm

Back up alarm harness

Horn kit

Horn kit harness

Accessory sub harness

Aux/light bar wire harness

Auxiliary lights

Light bar sxs500

Luggage

Cab frame cargo bag