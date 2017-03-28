Blue Wing Honda's 2017 Pioneer 500 gets smarter, smoother and safer

|
With close ties to rural New Zealand that go back generations, Blue Wing Honda are proud to announce the arrival of the 2017 Honda Pioneer 500.
For over 40 years, Honda bikes have been proven performers on Kiwi farms, no matter the weather or terrain. Packed with new features to help make life on the farm easier and safer, the 2017 Pioneer 500 takes performance to the next level and is the perfect step-up for those who want two seat capacity but need the size and nimbleness of a side-by-side.
2017 Honda Pioneer 500 Features and Benefits
The leading compact side-by-side, Honda’s Pioneer 500 now features a transmission that can change between fully automatic and manual shift modes via a toggle switch. For easy driving, you can just flick the switch to auto, push the accelerator and go.
For more control, the steering-column-mounted paddles can be used to change gear manually, or to override automatic shift points while you’re on the move around the farm.
Also new for 2017 are dual-rate suspension springs, providing a great ride while still being resistant to bottoming. The compact Pioneer 500 still has the narrow 127cm width makes it nimble and easy to transport. All this for the same great price RRP $17,387 + gst at your local Honda Dealer.
Engine/Drivetrain
The gearbox has five speeds with reverse, and drivers can change between fully automatic and manual electric shift via a toggle switch. The automatic mode can be overridden on the move with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters
Ratio of first gear (previously called low) has been altered, improving shift feel and driveability
The fuel-injected 475cc engine provides great performance and excellent fuel efficiency in a variety of New Zealand conditions
Chassis/Suspension
Suspension with new dual-rate coil springs for a rich, progressive performance
Chassis with compact dimensions: 260.35cm overall length and 185.67cm wheelbase
Single-function door and side nets open together as one unit via a twist-action door-release knob
Hydraulic disc brakes front and rear
Towing capacity of 453kg to take on tough jobs
Full line of Honda accessories are available adding weather protection, storage capacity and expanded functionality
Driver seatbelt interlock prevents vehicle from going above 24km/h until seatbelt is engaged
New passenger and driver torso bars for enhanced occupant safety
Two year Honda factory Warranty
Honda Genuine Accessories
Sxs500 glass windscreen
Tip out windscreen (hardcoat)
Hard roof
Bimini top
Cargo tray
Aluminium cargo tray
Galv dog crate
Sxs500 tip tray
Sxs500 rubber tip tray hook
Underseat storage box
Front storage box
Front under hood tray
Fabric rear panel
Front bumper
Fabric doors
Bull bar (powder coated)
Rear galv mud flap bracket
Sxs500 front flair kit
Rear bumper
Side mirrors (pair)
Aluminium a-arm guards (front)
Aluminium a-arm guards (rear)
Aluminium skid plate
Draw bar
Plow push tube
Plow mount
Plow blade
Electrical
Windscreen wiper kit
Winch
Winch mount
Work light
Worklight harness
Back up alarm
Back up alarm harness
Horn kit
Horn kit harness
Accessory sub harness
Aux/light bar wire harness
Auxiliary lights
Light bar sxs500
Luggage
Cab frame cargo bag
