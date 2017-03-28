Spackman appointment a coup for city, says Chamber

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:16

Wellington’s reputation as the creative capital of New Zealand will be greatly enhanced by the appointment of Victoria Spackman as the first director of Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Applied Creativity, says Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"It’s a real coup for Te Auaha and for Wellington to have Victoria Spackman as the start-up director.

"She brings with her a breadth of experience in and knowledge of theatre, television and film, as well as in business, that would be hard to find anywhere else.

"That’s a great mix, and I know she will build Te Auaha into something really special.

"The joint venture by Whitireia and WelTec to establish an institute for visual and performing arts, design, media and other creative disciplines was an inspired move, and Victoria’s appointment tops it off.

"I’m confident that with her at the helm, Te Auaha will soon become known beyond New Zealand, and further drawcard for the city."