Crowne Plaza Auckland gives lightbulb trade relay project a boost

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:28

Crowne Plaza Auckland has stepped up to help a young New Zealand girl raise funds to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Australian-born teenager Sakira Knights, 13, has embarked on a journey to help two of Australasia’s research centres find a cure for the disease by setting up a Lightbulb Trade Relay as part of a Year 9 project at Wellington’s Samuel Marsden Collegiate School.

Inspired by her success so far, and her goal to raise over $20,000 by October for The Neurological Foundation Douglas Human Brain Bank and Shake It Up Australia Foundation together in partnership with The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF), Crowne Plaza Auckland has stepped in to give Sakira’s amazing fundraising process a boost by donating the latest prize.

Crowne Plaza Auckland has traded a three nights’ stay in one of its incredible Executive Suites - a multi-level room with incredible views of the city, plus breakfast daily for two valued at $2,150 -- for a previously donated Peregrine Wine voucher.

The latest trade (trade 7) happened yesterday Monday March 27 2017.

The hotel has helped mentor her throughout the school project and IHG’s Marketing Manager Rachel Peacock said the property was "delighted" to help Sakira on her journey.

"We were inspired by Sakira's idea of the Lightbulb Trade Relay and have loved being a part of her project," she said. "We can't wait to see how far she goes."

Ms Peacock said one of Crowne Plaza Auckland’s mottos was to strive for success.

"Sakira is the perfect example that at any age you can reach for the stars and achieve incredible things, and we’re thoroughly impressed with her determination and passion to support the research centres."

Happy with the trade, Sakira Knights said she was "incredibly excited" that Crowne Plaza Auckland agreed to being part of the trade relay.

They are a fantastic hotel sought after by many companies and they have been very generous," she said. I can’t thank the team enough for mentoring me through my project."

"I will continue to trade throughout New Zealand and hopefully Australia until late October, so would love to invite companies to check out the Facebook page and jump on board!

"Hopefully by all working together we can make a difference in the world and help find a cure for Parkinson's disease."

The Neurological Foundation Douglas Human Brain Bank, based in Auckland, and Shake It Up Australia Foundation, based in Silverwater New South Wales, are fully on board with Sakira’s fundraising efforts and look forward to receiving the cheques later this year.

For further information on the Lightbulb Trade Relay project go to https://www.facebook.com/LightbulbTradeRelay/