Chapman Tripp appoints new chair

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:57

Chapman Tripp is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Heine as Chair of the firm’s board. Her appointment is effective from Monday 27 March.

Victoria specialises in litigation, with a particular expertise in judicial review, administrative law, public law and regulatory enforcement. She is a market leader in administrative law disputes and regulatory investigations and acts for a wide range of public and private sector clients.

"I am looking forward to the challenges of the role and thank the Chapman Tripp partners for the confidence they have expressed in me," she said today.

"The legal market is highly competitive and requires continuous improvement across all facets of our business - client service, commercial savvy, a willingness to apply innovative solutions and an environment which continues to attract and retain New Zealand’s top legal talent."

"Chapman Tripp is responding well to those challenges and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to maintaining that momentum."

Victoria replaces Roger Wallis, who combined the chairmanship with a successful corporate law practice during his term of three years. Roger has returned full-time to his practice, advising on public market mergers and acquisitions, equity capital market transactions, business reorganisations, corporate governance and regulatory compliance.