MinterEllisonRuddWatts is NZ Law Firm of the Year, says Chambers

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 15:33

National law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts was recognised at the prestigious Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards, winning the hotly contested New Zealand Law Firm of the Year category.

Top legal market researchers Chambers and Partners base the awards on its findings for the 2017 edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific.

The highly sought after award reflects the MinterEllisonRuddWatts outstanding performance in key practice areas says Lloyd Kavanagh, Chair of the partnership.

"We are very proud of this recognition. This award reflects MinterEllisonRuddWatts excellence and achievements over the past 12 months, including being at the front on many of New Zealand’s precedent setting deals, our impressive strategic growth and commitment to delivering valued client service," says Lloyd Kavanagh.

"What makes MinterEllisonRuddWatts unique, and stands behind our success, is our culture: diversity coupled with an a one-team ability to work collaboratively. This winning formula enables us to create value for our clients and attracts the smartest and best people to our firm."

Congratulations to the other award nominees Bell Gully, Buddle Findlay, Chapman Tripp, Russell McVeagh and Simpson Grierson.

Chambers and Partners have been ranking the best lawyers since 1990, and cover 185 jurisdictions. Its independent and in depth research is widely recognised as the authority when assessing business lawyers around the world.