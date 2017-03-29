New directions in urban planning positive - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 04:58

Urban planning recommendations released today could help overcome housing and infrastructure problems, says BusinessNZ.

The Productivity Commission’s report Better Urban Planning makes a key recommendation of replacing the Resource Management Act.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said a new approach to resource management law would be positive, and the Commission’s recommendations contained good direction towards a replacement act.

"An enabling approach to development is critically needed," Mr Hope said.

He said the Commission’s report covered a huge range of connected issues including urban planning, housing, infrastructure and environmental protection, and it would be important for there to be good public discussion on its recommendations.

"The Productivity Commission suggests a new act that makes a clear distinction between the built environment and the natural environment. Separate provisions would allow for protection of the natural environment while better enabling development in urban areas."

Mr Hope said a new act would need to give more clarity around planning.

"Planning problems evident in cities today have arisen in part because of the broad and unclear provisions of the current Resource Management Act. The Commission recommends that a new act should contain clearly defined and restrained objectives. Planners would then have clearer parameters to work within."

Mr Hope said many of the Commission’s major recommendations on planning, housing, infrastructure and environmental matters now deserve careful implementation.