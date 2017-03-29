Found: The last Auckland family home under $500k in Auckland?

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 07:16

Suburban family homes in good condition under $500,000 are increasingly hard to find in Auckland, but perhaps the last one is now on the market," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

"When you look on the internet for three-bedrooms in Auckland with an actual asking price of under $500,000 you find a few in the region’s rural parts and some inner-city apartments, but it’s hard work trying to find one in metropolitan Auckland that’s not a complete do-up," he says.

However, Century 21 is now marketing a three-bedroom semi-attached home at 90a Beaumonts Way Ext, Manurewa. Headlined ‘More For Your Money’, the ‘stratum in freehold’ property has an asking price of $489,000.

Local Century 21 agent Marama Wright is promoting it as "a wonderful stepping stone for first home buyers and an attractive rental proposition for smart landlords."

"It’s a cutie and at this price there are not many, if any, three bedroom cuties left in suburban Auckland."

She says the home has a well-designed floor plan, good indoor/outdoor flow and a secure backyard for children and pets to enjoy. It also has a utility room, two toilets, and off-street parking.

Mrs Wright says the property’s location also has plenty to offer with good access to motorways, Auckland airport and the Manurewa town centre.

"It’s good value for money and is ready to be lived in. But at the same time, there’s also room to improve and add further value. Promoting these kinds of homes with a four in front is now very rare in Auckland. I can’t see many more like this coming to the market at this price. In fact, this may well be one of the last," says Marama Wright.

To check out the property visit http://www.century21.co.nz/property/397267/

"We very rarely go out with statements to the media about individual properties, but this family home in Manurewa represents almost an end of an era. It’s not only news, it’s arguably a piece of Auckland real estate history," says Geoff Barnett.