boardPro doubles customer numbers in first two weeks

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 10:42

Small to medium sized enterprises (SME) are embracing newly-launched board software provider boardPro with user numbers doubling in the first two weeks after launch.

boardPro introduces cloud-based board processes for the SME and not-for-profit sectors at a price that’s less than the cost of mailing out board packs, and that proposition has been welcomed by the SME market, says boardPro co-founder and CEO, Brett Herkt.

"SME management want to get on with the running of their business. Trying to run board meetings, engage with board members, provide financial and management reports and take the minutes is something they’re typically not well equipped to do."

boardPro tested the service with a small group of companies and now, only two weeks after launch, boasts nearly 400 active users of the product.

boardPro provides a structured process for typical processes, from producing minutes to sharing board packs in a timely fashion, and does so for less than $100 a month.

"SME managers and board members tell us they need to save time and get easy online access to documents and they’ve seen the success of companies like Diligent at the corporate end of town and want something that fits their needs. boardPro does that."

While larger companies have lawyers, secretaries and governance experts on their boards, most SME boards tend to be less well resourced. Having a coherent process to follow, like capturing action points during board meetings and taking minutes as the discussion happens, means the board process doesn’t get in the way of the SME’s day-to-day business.

"We also see benefits for the not-for-profit sector which still typically has a board made up of volunteers. Managing action items, producing reports in a timely fashion and ensuring the board meetings run smoothly is essential," says Brett. "Especially with an increasing focus on governance from funding providers"

boardPro is designed with smaller boards in mind and delivers a series of tools built around board meetings without breaking the bank. Typical corporate software would cost tens of thousands of dollars a year - boardPro costs less than the cost of posting out paper-based board packs.

"The meeting cycle is the core of the board process and we wanted to make sure SMEs benefit from the same level of governance as larger companies have, without the cost in terms of staffing, time or expertise."

boardPro was designed and built in New Zealand and has been in beta for the past six months and launched earlier this month.