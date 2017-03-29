Gold Coast’s $1bn Jewel development launches to NZ market

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 13:19

Australia’s first absolute beachfront six-star hotel and residences in 30 years will now be marketed to one of the Gold Coast’s biggest property investment destinations, New Zealand.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) will launch the $1 billion Jewel tri-tower development at a series of presentation seminars in Auckland on Saturday, 8 April, midday, at Hotel Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour.

Jewel is currently under construction just south of Surfers Paradise. It is being developed as a joint venture between one of the world’s biggest private property developers, Wanda Group, and Ridong Group, also of China.

Wanda Group is owned by China’s richest man Wang Jainlin. Wanda Group is the world’s largest cinema chain operator, owning the Hoyts Group and Wanda Cinemas, as well as the highest revenue-generating film company Wanda Film Holdings, international superyacht company Sunseeker, and major hotel developments in Britain, the United States and Australia.

Expected to open in 2019, Jewel is the first of its kind in Australia - promising more luxury than ever seen before on the Gold Coast, with 512 apartments, a Wanda Vista Hotel and exclusive amenities that spill to 130 metres of absolute beachfront.

NZSIR is introducing the development to potential Kiwi buyers and high net worth individuals who are looking to reside at Jewel or have as a holiday base on the Gold Coast.

NZSIR Managing Director Mark Harris says he is honoured to introduce one of Queensland’s premier real estate products to his network. "New Zealanders have a deep-seated, generational connection with the Gold Coast; it’s our home away from home in many ways. Many memories have been made through family holidays on Gold Coast beaches. I think this project will be very well received by our local market."

Harris says it makes sense that major projects such as Jewel are capitalising on Sotheby’s International Realty’s worldwide reach. The global network comprises 850 offices and is regarded as the world’s largest luxury real estate company with annual sales in 2016 exceeding USD $95bn.

"This is a world-class product. Sotheby’s International Realty will take it to an international market and give it the exposure it deserves," Harris adds.

Jewel Director of Sales and Marketing Lucas Wilson says the development is already attracting strong international interest, and will become one of the most sought-after beachfront developments globally.

"Jewel will become Australia’s largest mixed-used development on the absolute beachfront. Opportunities to get into a property such as this will become increasingly rare, particularly on the Gold Coast where most beach-front land is already fully developed.

"Sotheby’s International Realty is providing a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a small number of very lucky buyers, and New Zealanders are now in prime position to capitalise."