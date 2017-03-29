Building leadership capability in the primary industries

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 14:23

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), AGMARDT (The Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust) and Te Hono are calling for nominees for the Emerging Primary Industries Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship recipient will attend the 2017 Te Hono Stanford Bootcamp in Palo Alto, California.

MPI Deputy Director-General of Policy and Trade Deborah Roche says the purpose of the scholarship is to recognise and help build leadership capabilities in the primary industries.

"The scholarship is for an early to mid-career leader in the primary industries. Through this scheme we want to encourage those who have shown a commitment to the primary industries and have the potential to help guide the sector in the future."

New Zealand Merino Company Chief Executive John Brakenridge is one of the founders of Te Hono, which comprises diverse alumni of more than 180 chief executives and leaders. He says the scholarship provides a unique opportunity for an emerging leader.

"Te Hono Stanford Bootcamp offers a chance to think 'outside the square' and to grapple with some of the challenges and opportunities facing New Zealand’s primary industries. It’s also a chance to test ideas in a collaborative environment," he says.

AGMARDT General Manager Malcolm Nitschke adds the benefits to the scholarship recipient can go far beyond Te Hono Stanford Bootcamp. "We received extremely positive feedback from last year’s winners, who said the experience has opened new doors for them. The experience means gaining a better understanding of the sector and potentially helping shape the future direction of New Zealand’s primary industries," he says.

This is only the second year that the scholarship has been offered. Last year’s winners were Bruce Hunter from Landcorp New Zealand and Daniel Boulton from Sealord.

Nominations close 21 April 2017.