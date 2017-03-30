Entries open for Steak of Origin competition

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 06:46

Entries have opened and the search is on for New Zealand’s most tender and tasty steak.

The competition is open to beef farmers from all around New Zealand and right now they will be selecting their very best for entry into the 15th annual 2017 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Steak of Origin competition, held in association with PGG Wrightson.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand CEO, Sam McIvor says the competition is a great platform to showcase the beef raised in New Zealand.

"New Zealand beef has a great reputation with consumers at home and around the world, and this competition is a chance to celebrate the product and the farmers who produce it.

"There have been significant advances on the production of beef over the years - as farmers combine genetics with forages and outstanding husbandry, to provide a quality eating experience for local and global consumers."

New Zealand beef farmers who breed commercial stock can enter into the Best of Breed category. There are six farmer classes including separate classes for Angus and Hereford breeds, which, until now have been competing in the same class. The two Best of Brand classes are open to meat retailers, wholesalers and foodservice suppliers.

All competition entries are aged for three weeks before undergoing stringent scientific testing. The steak is tested for tenderness and eating quality, including tests for pH, marbling and % cooking loss.

The entries that meet the colour threshold and are the most tender will go through to the semi-final, where the panel of New Zealand’s leading chefs will determine the class placings with the class winners progressing through to the final judging.

Winners will be announced at the Steak of Origin Awards Dinner in Auckland on Thursday 20 July.

Entries close 28 April. For an entry form visit beeflambnz.co.nz or call 0800 733 466.

Sponsored by PGG Wrightson and supported by AFFCO Moerewa, Alliance Group Ltd, Ashburton Meat Processors, Auckland Meat Processors/Wilson Hellaby, Cabernet Foods, CMP Kokiri, Harris Meats, Land Meat NZ, Oamaru Meats, Progressive Meats, Silver Fern Farms and Taylor Preston.