'Force of nature' Akaya Windwood (US) to speak on leadership

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 09:51

Philanthropy New Zealand are honoured to welcome globally-recognised philanthropic leader Akaya Windwood (President, Rockwood Leadership Institute) to the Philanthropy Summit 2017: Innovate for Impact, in Wellington this May.

Described as a ‘force of nature’ and a ‘one woman social change movement’, US-based Akaya has inspired many leaders to look toward positive change and innovation in the social benefit and non-profit sectors. During her time at Rockwood Leadership Institute, she has developed a network of over 6000 powerful, ambitious and interconnected leaders among some of the world’s leading philanthropic organisations including the Rockefeller Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

Akaya’s has made a life-long commitment to working for a fair and equitable society, with her recent focus on advancing the benefits of effective training for leaders. A focus which has seen her receive awards from the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights and the Seasons Fund for Social Transformation, and speak at Stanford Social Innovation Review's Nonprofit Management Institute, the Aspen Institute, and the Association of Black Foundation Executives conferences.

Akaya has been noted for her highly-engaging, interactive talks with audiences during conferences, where she creates discussion and promotes innovation by engaging with those attending.

"I'll have people talk to one another then they'll talk to me and we'll talk back and forth as an audience", Akaya says, "I can't imagine talking for an hour and a half. Who has enough to say, right? But we all have enough to talk about."

As a keynote speaker at the Philanthropy Summit 2017, Akaya will address the topic, ‘What Does Great Philanthropic Leadership Mean in the Contemporary World?’. Passionate about women in leadership, Akaya will also be taking part in a panel discussion with other philanthropic thinkers, strategists and innovators to explore the topic.

"Possessing a powerful ability to inspire those around her and create lively conversation, we’re delighted to have Akaya join us at the Summit and look forward to learning more about her innovative leadership methods," says Philanthropy New Zealand CE Tony Paine.