Stock control up for review - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 11:51

A review of the district’s Stock Control bylaw is now open for the public to have their say.

Council is proposing some changes to the 2008 bylaw that will deal with controls for droving, grazing of stock on road sides and dealing with wandering stock.

Enforcement manager Jim Single says Council and Tairawhiti Roads have identified issues that lead to stock on roads and the potential to result in harm to the public.

"In the last ten years 149 accidents have been recorded as a result of wandering stock, a majority of accidents occurred on state highways."

The bylaw will require owners to take more responsibility for ensuring stock don’t wander on to roads and enable Council to require action to fence property boundaries adjacent to a road or beach.

"The bylaw proposes fencing standards and timeframes for landowners to ensure fences are in place within one year for paddocks next to State Highways and three years for local roads and beaches," says Mr Single.

"We’re also proposing to prohibit roadside grazing or tethering on a State Highway or beach."

"The bylaw will allow grazing stock on local road sides without permits if the required standards are met and the owner is responsible for any damage as a result of grazing.

"It also proposes farmers will need to have a permit for droving on State Highways and for local roads in cases where standards are not met."

The draft Stock Control Bylaw 2017 is available to read on Council’s website or from customer service centres in Gladstone Road and Te Puia Springs.

For more information or any questions on the proposed bylaw contact our Policy team on 06 867 2049 or email stockcontrol.bylaw@gdc.govt.nz .

Submissions can be made online or in writing to Council by 5pm Monday 3 May.