Z Energy installs more EV charging stations

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 11:58

Z Energy and ChargeNet NZ are installing three more rapid-charge electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by the end of April to help extend the country’s EV charging network.

The new charging stations, supplied by ChargeNet NZ, will shortly join the other 6 rapid-

charge stations Z has already installed for public use in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The locations of the new charging stations in Warkworth, Turangi and Taupo at Z Tauhara, have been selected to help plug gaps in New Zealand’s network of electric highways.

Sustainability Manager, Jonathan Hill, said the charging stations would provide more charging options outside the main centres.

"Z is committed to supporting the adoption of technology and alternative fuels that help the shift away from fossil fuels to more environmentally friendly options.

"Having more charging stations will make an electric vehicle a more appealing option for people, by stopping them worrying they’ll get stuck without power," Jonathan said.

A 25 minute charge will "fill up" an entry level electric vehicle like a Leaf and allow customers to travel about 120 kilometres.

Last year people charging up at Z saved an estimated 20 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of a medium sized petrol car taking more than 130 trips from Auckland to Wellington.

ChargeNet Chief Executive, Steve West, said Z’s new strategically placed charging stations will help in his mission to make it possible to drive an EV from Auckland to Wellington by the end of next year without any range anxiety.

"At this rate we will soon have charging stations every 40-80kms on the main highway and Z is helping make this possible," he said.

Installing EV charging stations is just one of Z’s investments in the environment along with building the country’s first commercial scale biodiesel plant and smaller steps including using more LED lighting, switching to compostable coffee cups at Z Espress service stations and adding environmental groups to Good in the Hood this year.