The James Dyson Award 2017 is open for entries

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 12:08

Today the James Dyson Award officially opens for entries. Each year James and his team of engineers and scientists hunt for solutions to real world problems. The brief is simple: design something that solves a problem, big or small. The prize: £30,000- towards the winning project’s future development.

The annual design award, run by the James Dyson Foundation, operates in 23 countries.

"There is normally a better solution to a problem. Engineers challenge convention and have brilliant ideas; The James Dyson Award looks for remarkable yet simple designs with the potential to have a huge impact on society. Each year I am amazed by the ideas and I look forward to seeing this year’s raft of entries" said Dyson.

Past winners have helped tackle the problem of over fishing, transportation of vaccines in the developing world, global food waste, and mortality rates of premature babies. Now in its 14th year, the award rewards those who elegantly solve a problem through intelligent engineering solutions. The best inventions are often the simplest.

Last year’s New Zealand winner was NERVE a concussion detecting mouth guard with motion sensors worn by rugby players to identify concussion risks after the player has taken a rough knock. Designed by Spencer Buchanan, a 22 year old Massey University industrial design graduate, NERVE utilises inertial motion sensors to identify forces transmitted to the head but missed by the human eye. If an athlete wearing the mouth guard takes an impact over a certain threshold, the sensors communicate wirelessly to the team doctor’s ipad or tablet, and calculates the risk based on an algorithm that measures the impact and where it was located and the player’s previous concussion history to determine whether the player should return to play. An image is attached.

Last year’s International winner was EcoHelmet, a foldable bike helmet which uses a unique honeycomb paper configuration to protect the head from impact; folds flat when not in use and is made from 100% recyclable materials. With bike share programmes on the rise around the world, EcoHelmet’s lightweight and practical design makes it an attractive option for city cyclists, where road accidents are frequent and head injuries could be fatal.

Its designer, Isis Shiffer says: "The financial support and exposure from winning the James Dyson Award has allowed me to fully commercialise EcoHelmet. I am honoured to have had this extraordinary experience and I cannot wait to see my fully-fledged design roll off the production line this year."

BACKGROUND:

The James Dyson Award runs in 23 countries. The contest is open to university level students (and recent graduates) studying product design, industrial design and engineering.

The award encourages ideas that challenge convention, lean engineering - less is more, and design with the environment in mind. The best inventions are simple and practical yet provide a solution to a real world problem. A national winner is selected for every country the award runs in, before going through to the final phase where the international winner is chosen by James Dyson.

The award is run by the James Dyson Foundation, a registered charity set up in 2002 which exists to inspire and support the next generation of engineers.

What is the prize?

International Winner:

- The international prize is £30,000- (or equivalent to approximately NZ$53,000) for the student and £5,000 for the student’s university department.

Up to two International Runners-up:

- £5,000 each

National Winners

- £2,000 each

What is the competition timeline?

- Opens: 30 March 2017

- Close: 20 July 2017

- National winners and finalists announced: 7 September 2017

- Dyson engineers’ shortlist: 28 September 2017

- International winner and finalists announced: 26 October 2017

Who can enter the James Dyson Award?

Any university level student of product design, industrial design or engineering, or graduate within four years of graduation, who is studying or studied in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK and the USA.

For more information and regular updates on the progress of the James Dyson Award, follow the James Dyson Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.