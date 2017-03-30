Auckland Regional GDP: Year ended March 2016

|
[ login or create an account ]
From 2011-16, Auckland’s economy increased 31.1 percent (well above the national movement of 23.8 percent).
The 2011-16 increase was broad-based and led by financial and insurance services; rental, hiring and real estate services; and professional, scientific, and technical services.
In 2014, Auckland’s GDP increased 5.4 percent, driven by financial and insurance services; wholesale trade; and professional, scientific, and technical services.
In 2015, Auckland’s economy increased 7.6 percent, led by financial and insurance services; rental, hiring, and real estate services; wholesale trade; and construction.
In 2016, Auckland’s GDP increased 6.0 percent. This was led by rental, hiring, and real estate services; professional, scientific, and technical services; financial and insurance services; and transport, postal, and warehousing.
Bay of Plenty and Auckland top regional GDP increases - Media release
Twelve of the 15 regional economies in New Zealand recorded nominal GDP increases in the year ended March 2016, Stats NZ said today.
Bay of Plenty and Auckland top regional GDP increases - media release
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.