Auckland Regional GDP: Year ended March 2016

From 2011-16, Auckland’s economy increased 31.1 percent (well above the national movement of 23.8 percent).

The 2011-16 increase was broad-based and led by financial and insurance services; rental, hiring and real estate services; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

In 2014, Auckland’s GDP increased 5.4 percent, driven by financial and insurance services; wholesale trade; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

In 2015, Auckland’s economy increased 7.6 percent, led by financial and insurance services; rental, hiring, and real estate services; wholesale trade; and construction.

In 2016, Auckland’s GDP increased 6.0 percent. This was led by rental, hiring, and real estate services; professional, scientific, and technical services; financial and insurance services; and transport, postal, and warehousing.

Bay of Plenty and Auckland top regional GDP increases - Media release

Twelve of the 15 regional economies in New Zealand recorded nominal GDP increases in the year ended March 2016, Stats NZ said today.

