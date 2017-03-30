Tasman Global Access cable goes live

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:42

Spark, Vodafone and Telstra have today announced the Tasman Global Access (TGA) cable is officially in service and ready to carry vast quantities of Internet traffic between New Zealand and the world.

The three telecommunications companies have invested approximately $100 million to build the TGA cable - which stretches 2288km from Ngarunui Beach in Raglan, to Narrabeen Beach in Sydney Australia.

The cable has been constructed to deliver more international bandwidth and capacity for New Zealand, and to strengthen diversity and resiliency within the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

The cable also serves as an important digital link to fast-growing Asian economic markets by enabling better connectivity to the five major international cable systems currently serving Australia.

Spark General Manager of Wholesale and International, Jilyut Wong, said it is pleasing to see the cable ready for service.

"We first launched this project at the end of 2014 and it is fantastic to see it come to fruition today. The TGA cable represents a big investment in trans-Tasman telecommunications and a huge amount of work has gone into getting it across the line and in service. The added resilience and diversity is extremely important to keeping New Zealand connected, now and into the future."

Vodafone Wholesale Director Steve Rieger said, "As an industry we’ve seen tremendous growth in trans-Tasman Internet traffic with New Zealand’s international capacity requirements growing 60 percent year-on-year and projected 11,000% growth over the next 10 years. We’re delighted to see the TGA cable in service and ready to support the current and future needs of consumers, and the growth aspirations of New Zealand businesses," he said.

Telstra’s Executive Director of International Operations and Services, Darrin Webb said, "We are pleased to see the TGA cable now in operation. This important piece of infrastructure will significantly improve connectivity between Australia and New Zealand, in addition to strengthening New Zealand’s links with Asia. Our stake in this cable is just one of our recent network extensions to meet growing demand for data and better connectivity in the Asia Pacific region," he said.

The TGA is comprised of two fibre pairs, has a total design capacity of 20 terabits per second and has 20 repeaters which are used to amplify the optical signals along the length of the cable. The TGA cable was laid by the Alcatel Submarine Networks Ile De Re cable-laying ship.