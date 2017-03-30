North Island wool auction eases

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:54

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s CEO Mr John Dawson reports that despite the weighted currency indicator easing slightly, the North Island Wool Auction saw a softening for good to average style wools, with poor colour wools faring better Of the 10,183 bales on offer 80 percent sold.

Mr Dawson advises that restricted client activity is limiting the market presently.

Compared to 23rd March South Island auction;

Fine crossbred early shorn and second shear were 3 percent cheaper. Average style coarse crossbred fleece were 4 to 7 percent cheaper with poor styles 1 to 2 percent dearer. Coarse shears were generally 2 to 4 percent cheaper.

Fine first lambs were 2 to 5 percent cheaper with coarser lambs easing 2 to 4 percent.

Poorer style oddments eased 2 to 4 percent with good style short oddments remaining firm. Limited activity with Australasia, Western Europe and India principals, supported by Middle East, China and the United Kingdom.

Next sale on 6th April comprises 11,900 bales from the South Island.