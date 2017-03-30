Dairy consultants qualify under new certification scheme

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 15:01

An inaugural group of farm consultants are now qualified under the New Zealand Institute for Primary Industries Management’s Dairy Farm Systems Certification Scheme.

The programme assesses the consultants’ skills and knowledge of the dairy farm system and best business practices, says New Zealand Institute for Primary Industries Management (NZIPIM) Chief Executive Stephen Macaulay.

"The certification is no mean feat, and we heartily congratulate our 12 newly certified consultants."

The scheme assesses consultants’ skills and knowledge across all areas of the dairy farm system and business. These include the dairy production system, animal husbandry, financial management, environmental planning, people management, and business strategy.

With over 60 people from across the country now enrolled with the scheme, NZIPIM expects to see a steady stream of consultants complete certification requirements over the next 12 months.

The certification scheme was developed by DairyNZ, leading dairy farm systems consultants, and NZIPIM. To ensure it remains current and reflects leading practices on-farm it will be regularly assessed and updated or expanded as necessary.

The Dairy Farm Systems Certification Scheme is funded by the Transforming the Dairy Value Chain Primary Growth Partnership, a seven-year $170 million innovation programme led by DairyNZ and Fonterra, partnered by MPI.

For further information and to contact a certified consultant, please see www.nzipim.co.nz.