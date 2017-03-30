Network for electric vehicles expands in the Waikato region

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 16:55

Stop and power-up, while you pop in for a coffee. That’s the message from Waikato Innovation Park and WEL Networks, who have just installed a new electric vehicle (EV) smart charger at Waikato Innovation Park in Ruakura, Hamilton.

The smart charger will enable people to charge their electric cars from low to 80 per cent battery capacity in around 20 minutes, faster than usual methods. Typically most EVs are charged overnight at a domestic power point, taking six to eight hours.

The WEL Networks smart charger is located at Melody Lane, in the carpark behind the Gallagher Core Facilities building at Waikato Innovation Park.

"We’ve always said that Waikato Innovation Park is a hub for people to meet and do business and the installation of the WEL Networks smart charger confirms that," said Waikato Innovation Park CEO Stuart Gordon. "People can now drive in, charge their electric vehicles and do business at the Park or grab a coffee at DeVice Café here."

Mr Gordon said that Waikato Innovation Park was full of innovative businesses, including many in the tech space. "Sustainable energy and technology is something we support," he said.

An electric vehicle, or EV, has a motor powered by a battery rather than petrol or diesel and is charged by plugging it into an electric power point. Users say they are cheaper to run, quieter, more efficient and have the advantage of being pollution-free. Driving an electric car produces 80 per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to a petrol car, which makes it better for the environment.

The Waikato Innovation Park smart charger is the fourth of its kind that WEL Networks has installed in the Waikato region. The first was installed at Maui St, Te Rapa in December 2015, and smart chargers were installed at Te Kauwhata (Wayside Rd) and Raglan (Bow St) last December. A fifth site is planned at Caro St in Hamilton’s central city in the next month or two.

The chargers are free to use and are mapped on Plug Share, a free downloadable app for the national electric charging network.

WEL Networks Asset Management General Manager Paul Blue said the company decided to install a smart charger at Waikato Innovation Park due to its strategic location and strong focus on innovation and development for the region.

"At WEL Networks we are focused on enabling our communities by providing innovative energy solutions," said Mr Blue. "The installation of electric vehicle fast chargers across the Waikato reinforces our commitment and we’re excited that Waikato Innovation Park agreed to be part of this journey."

The New Zealand Government is promoting the use of electric vehicles, with a target of doubling the number of electric vehicles every year to reach around 64,000 by the end of 2021. Mass-produced electric cars have been on sale in New Zealand since 2011. There are around 1300 EVs on the road in New Zealand and eight different models available. EVs are becoming an increasingly viable option for New Zealanders with prices becoming more competitive and more models becoming available that can cover longer distances.

For more information see wipltd.co.nz and wel.co.nz

More information about electric vehicles see electricvehicles.govt.nz and for EV charger locations see plugshare.com