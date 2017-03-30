ARANZ Geo named Hi-Tech Company of the Year 2017 finalist

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 17:15

ARANZ Geo has been named a finalist in the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year 2017 category in this year’s New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

Shaun Maloney, Managing Director of ARANZ Geo, says, "We’re delighted to be named as one of the country’s top hi-tech companies for the third year in a row. It’s a fantastic achievement for our people who are contributing to our success from over a dozen countries around the world."

ARANZ Geo solutions turn complex data into geological understanding. ARANZ Geo’s flagship software suite Leapfrog, is the global leader in 3D geological modelling for the exploration, mining, civil, environmental and renewable energy sectors. The Christchurch headquartered company has a further 12 offices in its five territories: Asia/Pacific, Africa, Latin America, North America and Europe.

Wayne Norrie, Chair of the Hi-Tech Trust, says the standard of entries is the highest ever seen in the history of the Awards.

Winners in each category will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner to be held at the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre, Auckland on 12 May 2017.