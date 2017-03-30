Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Marc Cropper suspended for three months

Thursday, 30 March, 2017

Former Auckland lawyer Marc Cropper has been suspended for three months from 24 March 2017 by the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

Mr Cropper had been convicted of three offences of possession of a class A controlled drug, methamphetamine. He was sentenced to nine months supervision, a $300 fine and court costs of $130 and this was upheld on appeal to the High Court.

He admitted a charge of having been convicted of offences punishable by imprisonment which tended to bring his profession into disrepute.

He did not contest the imposition of a suspension and gave evidence to the Tribunal about his counselling and treatment for his drug and alcohol addictions.

In addition to the suspension Mr Cropper provided written undertakings to the New Zealand Law Society concerning drug testing for a two-year period in the event he is granted a practising certificate in the future. He was ordered to pay the Law Society costs of $5,000 and reimburse hearing costs.

