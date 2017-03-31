Gisborne Store is on the move and into the community

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 08:20

Expect to see M-J Bloem out and about in the Gisborne community more from Monday (April 3) when the Life Unlimited Store moves to 105 Disraeli Street.

Changes to the way Life Unlimited Store delivers its information and equipment service will free up Bloem to take on a more mobile, community-based role.

Life Unlimited general manager Enterprise William Hughes says the move in Gisborne is an exciting change.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service and better support the needs of people in our local communities," says Hughes.

"We believe that having a more flexible and mobile service will best suit the needs of the people we serve in Tairawhiti by making our services more accessible."

The store will open to the public for normal retail hours on two days of the week (Mondays and Wednesdays) or by appointment at other times by phoning 0800 008 011.

Bloem will also run pop-up shops along the coast from Wairoa to the cape, as well as provide home demonstrations and equipment trials for people who might not be able to get out to visit the store.

She’ll also be available to provide free information workshops and demonstrations to local organisations, community groups and retirement villages.

The new address offers a more central location with modern facilities and convenient parking, and provides an ideal space to showcase the Store’s core product range alongside the online store.

The Disraeli Street address will also be home to Life Unlimited Hearing Therapy, a Ministry of Health funded service, which supports New Zealand adults living with hearing loss.

Call 0800 008 011 to arrange an appointment with this free service in Gisborne.