Sustainable New Zealand seafood promoted

Australians are being told to choose New Zealand seafood on Sustainable Seafood Day, which will be celebrated on 31 March throughout Australia. This is because over 50% of New Zealand’s wild catch is now certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council.

Sustainable Seafood Day is an annual initiative by the global certification standard for sustainable seafood, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). It brings together government, industry, environmental groups and all those involved along the supply chain to acknowledge the commitments demonstrated thus far, and is a reminder for Australian consumers, although all consumers should take note, to do their part to ensure our oceans are teeming with life for generations to come.

"With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and ever increasing demands for food, it’s vital that marine habitats are protected by maintaining environmentally sustainable, productive fisheries" says Jo-anne McCrea, WWF Australian Fisheries and Seafood Manager.

"By choosing MSC certified seafood, both organisations and consumers are making the best choice for the environment and industry alike," comments Anne Gabriel, MSC Oceania Program Director.

New Zealand seafood is an obvious choice with over 50% of New Zealand’s wild catch certified sustainable by the MSC. This includes catches from the albacore tuna, hoki, hake, ling, southern blue whiting and orange roughy fisheries, with more in the pipeline such as the skipjack tuna fishery that is in the final stages of assessment.

"75% of Australian seafood consumers believe that in order to save the ocean, we have to consume fish and seafood only from sustainable sources. We are moving in the right direction - there have been significant improvements seen in Australia, New Zealand and around the world. Sustainable Seafood Day is all about promoting these achievements and encouraging Australians to keep voting with their wallets," adds Gabriel.

The MSC certification program recognises and rewards sustainable fishing practices and is helping create a more sustainable seafood market.

The MSC certified seafood products:

Come from wild-catch fisheries which have been independently certified to the MSC’s science-based standard for environmentally sustainable fishing

Are fully traceable to a sustainable source.

"It is a proud moment to see New Zealand’s fisheries being recognised as sustainable. It validates the New Zealand seafood industry and government’s ongoing investment into sound, scientifically grounded fisheries management and our desire to meet these rigorous global standards. Having this level of assurance that these fisheries are being sustainably managed is good for the environment, good for consumers and good for New Zealand’s economy," comments George Clement, Deepwater Group Chief Executive.

"These New Zealand certified fisheries are an important source of protein, producing over a billion sustainable, healthy meals a year."