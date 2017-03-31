Xero jewel in city’s tech crown, says Chamber

|
[ login or create an account ]
Xero continues to prove itself as the jewel in Wellington’s technology crown, in signing on its 1 millionth customer, says Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.
"Their growth has been nothing short phenomenal, with something like 950,000 of those customers joining in just five-and-a-half years.
"They have delivered on their vision, and are a wonderful example of what can be achieved out of the city’s tech sector as long as you have the right skills, vision and determination.
"Rod Drury and his team deserve the congratulations of all Wellngtonians, not just for this milestone, but also for putting Wellington firmly on the world tech map."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.