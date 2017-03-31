Xero jewel in city’s tech crown, says Chamber

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 09:19

Xero continues to prove itself as the jewel in Wellington’s technology crown, in signing on its 1 millionth customer, says Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Their growth has been nothing short phenomenal, with something like 950,000 of those customers joining in just five-and-a-half years.

"They have delivered on their vision, and are a wonderful example of what can be achieved out of the city’s tech sector as long as you have the right skills, vision and determination.

"Rod Drury and his team deserve the congratulations of all Wellngtonians, not just for this milestone, but also for putting Wellington firmly on the world tech map."