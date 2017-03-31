Foodco expands New Zealand leadership team

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 09:23

With plans to expand its national operations in 2017, Foodco has appointed Jon Hassall to the position of general manager to lead the charge. His new role takes effect from April 1. Hassall has been national operations manager of Foodco since April 2016. He brings a wealth of experience to the general manager role, including several senior FMCG positions in the UK. He was previously managing director at Hummus Bros UK, worked in the cafe and bakery sector at AMT coffee, Patisserie Valerie and as a consultant to one of the largest contract caterers in the UK, Baxterstorey.

Former general manager Garry Croft will move into an executive director position and will continue with Foodco New Zealand.

"Jon’s experience will be fundamental as the company enters a significant growth phase," Croft says.

Foodco operates more than 400 Muffin Break and all-day dining Jamaica Blue cafés across New Zealand, Australia, the UK, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE with plans to significantly expand the Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue brands in New Zealand over the next few years. "Muffin Break is already a well-regarded brand in New Zealand that will continue to grow this year. We have four great sites coming to the market right now in central and south Auckland and the Coromandel. As well as expanding the number of stores, we are increasing the quality of service, improving the menu and focusing on coffee. Franchisee support will only strengthen this," says Hassall.

"Earlier this year we opened another Jamaica Blue cafe in Greenlane hospital and are actively looking for franchisee partners for two Auckland CBD sites and in Queenstown, as well as a number of other high-profile, high-footfall locations around the country," Hassall says.

Hassall says there's never been a better time for franchisees to join Foodco, with a fantastic hands-on operations and marketing team based in New Zealand to guide new and established franchisees with their business and profit plans.

"I recently attended our industry-leading global conference where the plans from the brand managers were announced. The initiatives range from new training, service programmes, leading-edge technology and exciting new food and beverage additions for both brands," he says.