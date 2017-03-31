Paris Hilton launches revolutionary new product

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 10:27

Funded and launched in 2013, the Paris Hilton Institute of Plastic Pollution Solutions (PHIPPS), is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization located in New York and devoted to the reduction of plastic in the world’s oceans. Named for its founder and major backer, media personality and internationally recognized business woman, Paris Hilton who said "Years ago, I learned that the plastic we throw away is killing innocent, beautiful sea creatures. I knew I had to do something. Working with the Weitzman Institute has been a great collaboration resulting in today’s announcement. I couldn’t be more proud."

From the start, PHIPPS set its sights on single-use plastic bottles as a major contributor to the problem of plastic pollution.

PHIPPS announced today a multi-year arrangement with the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, to advance existing research in the field of hydration and nanotechnology. Their stated goal of the collaboration was to fundamentally change the structure of water in order to create a super-concentrated form that would require smaller volumes of plastic to distribute commercially.

Through examining the properties of water at a Nano-molecular level, their work led to a major discovery: a unique way in which interactions between molecules occurs which they manipulated to create a highly condensed sparkling water formula. The sparkling water formula will be known commercially as NanoDrop has a concentration 5000 times higher than regular sparkling water. The commercial manufacture and distribution of NanoDrop for consumer consumption will continue to fund advanced research studies at PHIPPS.

The NanoDrop breakthrough represents an important advancement in the field of nanotechnology. PHIPPS, together with researchers at the Weizmann Institute, is intent on furthering future studies, and of strengthening the existing research on alternative eco-systems. As part of their agreement, The Weizmann Institute will offer an Israel-based facility for further testing as well as a rotation of chemists and a development campaign to support the progression of this discovery over the next two years.

Professor Ron Naaman, an expert in molecular electronics, says: "The recent breakthrough made by PHIPPS, commercially known as NanoDrop, is truly amazing and may mark an important leap forward in the field of nanotechnology. The Weizmann Institute of Science values the impact of such a breakthrough and wishes to further the advancement of the discovery through its commitment of expertise and resources."

If further projects of mutual interest are identified, the Weizmann Institute of Science and PHIPPS will evaluate the potential for research and development agreements beyond this two-year period.