Central Hawkes Bay District Council CEO appointed

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 12:26

Horowhenua District Council’s Customer and Community Services Group Manager Monique Davidson has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

Horowhenua’s Chief Executive David Clapperton said he had reluctantly accepted Monique’s resignation and with mixed emotions.

"However, I am absolutely delighted for Monique. This is an extremely exciting opportunity for her, both personally and professionally," he said.

"I recruited Monique six years ago as a new graduate from university. She arrived bright-eyed, extremely eager and ready to take on any challenge thrown her way; and this she has done to an exceptional standard."

Mrs Davidson’s current role has her responsible for a large portfolio covering community services including parks, property, aquatics and libraries, and also includes governance, communications and customer and regulatory services. She covers the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Executive. In addition, Mrs Davidson is a member of the Local Government New Zealand Governance and Strategy Advisory Group.

Monique was born, bred and schooled at St Joseph’s School, and Waiopehu College in Horowhenua, before attending Victoria University in Wellington and graduating with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts.

Mr Clapperton says he is proud that Horowhenua District Council has provided a working environment that allows a staff member to develop skills, knowledge and experience, and to identify opportunities and achieve goals, all while making a positive difference to the community.

"Monique had epitomised of our organisation’s vision of ‘working together to take Horowhenua from good to great’," he said.

"For some time now, Monique has aspired to being a chief executive. I thought she would achieve that by the time she was 35-years-old, but she has done so before she is 30, and will likely be the youngest-ever chief executive of a council in New Zealand. However, it’s not about age, it’s about her ability to do the job."

Mrs Davidson said she is honoured to be appointed to a council chief executive’s role, helped made possible by working under Mr Clapperton.

"David Clapperton is an exceptional Chief Executive and under his leadership and mentoring, I have been able to develop and now move onto an amazing opportunity."

Mrs Davidson said she is very excited and looks forward to working collaboratively with Central Hawkes Bay District Council’s Elected Members to lead their organisation on the next stage of its journey.

"I am committed to serving local communities and building long term customer confidence through delivering effective and innovative services. The local government sector is rapidly evolving and it’s an exciting time to be given the challenge to lead an organisation through that."

Horowhenua District Councillor Barry Judd said that Mrs Davidson is to be applauded and congratulated on her new position.

"It will be sad to lose Monique from our organisation, but we are all delighted and excited for her. We also need to take this occasion to celebrate the outstanding leadership from David Clapperton as Chief Executive in growing a great organisation and culture that encourages people to develop."

Mrs Davidson’s last day at Horowhenua District Council will be Friday 26 May and she will begin her new role at Central Hawkes Bay on Tuesday 6 June.